National Wealth Management Group LLC Has $526,000 Stock Position in First Trust NASDAQ Rising Dividend Achievers (NASDAQ:RDVY)

National Wealth Management Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of First Trust NASDAQ Rising Dividend Achievers (NASDAQ:RDVY – Free Report) by 10.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 8,899 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 858 shares during the period. National Wealth Management Group LLC’s holdings in First Trust NASDAQ Rising Dividend Achievers were worth $526,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of RDVY. ORG Partners LLC lifted its holdings in First Trust NASDAQ Rising Dividend Achievers by 259.3% during the 4th quarter. ORG Partners LLC now owns 202,120 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,953,000 after purchasing an additional 145,866 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of First Trust NASDAQ Rising Dividend Achievers during the 3rd quarter worth about $247,000. SMART Wealth LLC lifted its stake in shares of First Trust NASDAQ Rising Dividend Achievers by 21.4% during the 3rd quarter. SMART Wealth LLC now owns 95,355 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,646,000 after buying an additional 16,777 shares during the last quarter. Next Level Private LLC boosted its holdings in shares of First Trust NASDAQ Rising Dividend Achievers by 6.2% during the 4th quarter. Next Level Private LLC now owns 262,333 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,514,000 after buying an additional 15,253 shares during the period. Finally, Aspire Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in First Trust NASDAQ Rising Dividend Achievers by 3.7% in the 4th quarter. Aspire Capital Advisors LLC now owns 213,876 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,649,000 after acquiring an additional 7,558 shares during the period.

Get First Trust NASDAQ Rising Dividend Achievers alerts:

First Trust NASDAQ Rising Dividend Achievers Price Performance

RDVY opened at $58.54 on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $60.92 and a 200 day simple moving average of $60.72. First Trust NASDAQ Rising Dividend Achievers has a 1 year low of $52.78 and a 1 year high of $64.63. The company has a market capitalization of $12.77 billion, a PE ratio of 14.89 and a beta of 1.15.

First Trust NASDAQ Rising Dividend Achievers Increases Dividend

About First Trust NASDAQ Rising Dividend Achievers

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 27th were issued a $0.2544 dividend. This represents a $1.02 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.74%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 27th. This is an increase from First Trust NASDAQ Rising Dividend Achievers’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.19.

(Free Report)

The First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF (RDVY) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the NASDAQ US Rising Dividend Achievers index. The fund tracks an index of 50 large-cap stocks with rising, high-quality dividends. RDVY was launched on Jan 6, 2014 and is managed by First Trust.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for First Trust NASDAQ Rising Dividend Achievers Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust NASDAQ Rising Dividend Achievers and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.