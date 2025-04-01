National Wealth Management Group LLC Acquires 52 Shares of Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY)

National Wealth Management Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY – Free Report) by 19.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 326 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 52 shares during the quarter. National Wealth Management Group LLC’s holdings in Eli Lilly and Company were worth $252,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Eli Lilly and Company in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $8,407,908,000. Proficio Capital Partners LLC boosted its position in Eli Lilly and Company by 100,387.1% in the fourth quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC now owns 5,202,215 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,016,110,000 after buying an additional 5,197,038 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its stake in shares of Eli Lilly and Company by 19.0% during the fourth quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 12,625,925 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,747,214,000 after buying an additional 2,012,129 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Eli Lilly and Company during the fourth quarter worth $1,240,653,000. Finally, Parnassus Investments LLC lifted its stake in shares of Eli Lilly and Company by 38,959.8% in the 4th quarter. Parnassus Investments LLC now owns 934,702 shares of the company’s stock valued at $721,590,000 after acquiring an additional 932,309 shares during the last quarter. 82.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Eli Lilly and Company Trading Up 0.4 %

Shares of LLY stock opened at $825.42 on Tuesday. Eli Lilly and Company has a fifty-two week low of $711.40 and a fifty-two week high of $972.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.00, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 1.15. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $846.30 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $835.00. The company has a market cap of $782.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 70.49, a PEG ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 0.34.

Eli Lilly and Company ( NYSE:LLY Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 6th. The company reported $5.32 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $5.45 by ($0.13). Eli Lilly and Company had a net margin of 23.51% and a return on equity of 85.24%. Research analysts forecast that Eli Lilly and Company will post 23.48 earnings per share for the current year.

Eli Lilly and Company announced that its board has approved a stock buyback plan on Monday, December 9th that permits the company to buyback $15.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization permits the company to buy up to 2% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are usually an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

Insider Activity

In related news, CAO Donald A. Zakrowski sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $818.24, for a total value of $818,240.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 5,840 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,778,521.60. The trade was a 14.62 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

LLY has been the topic of a number of research reports. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on Eli Lilly and Company from $970.00 to $1,100.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 5th. Leerink Partners set a $950.00 price objective on Eli Lilly and Company in a research note on Friday, January 17th. Berenberg Bank set a $970.00 price objective on shares of Eli Lilly and Company in a report on Thursday, January 16th. Citigroup reduced their target price on shares of Eli Lilly and Company from $1,250.00 to $1,190.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 28th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Eli Lilly and Company from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 7th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $1,009.72.

Eli Lilly and Company Company Profile

(Free Report)

Eli Lilly and Company discovers, develops, and markets human pharmaceuticals worldwide. The company offers Basaglar, Humalog, Humalog Mix 75/25, Humalog U-100, Humalog U-200, Humalog Mix 50/50, insulin lispro, insulin lispro protamine, insulin lispro mix 75/25, Humulin, Humulin 70/30, Humulin N, Humulin R, and Humulin U-500 for diabetes; Jardiance, Mounjaro, and Trulicity for type 2 diabetes; and Zepbound for obesity.

