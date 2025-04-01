National Bank of Canada FI Increases Holdings in General Motors (NYSE:GM)

National Bank of Canada FI increased its stake in General Motors (NYSE:GM – Free Report) (TSE:GMM.U) by 54.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,352,523 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,180,936 shares during the period. National Bank of Canada FI owned approximately 0.34% of General Motors worth $178,593,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Golden State Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of General Motors in the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Crews Bank & Trust bought a new stake in General Motors in the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Compass Planning Associates Inc purchased a new position in General Motors during the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. increased its position in General Motors by 9,960.0% during the fourth quarter. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. now owns 503 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 498 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. lifted its holdings in shares of General Motors by 551.9% in the 4th quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 502 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 425 shares during the last quarter. 92.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

General Motors Price Performance

Shares of GM opened at $47.06 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $46.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.65, a P/E/G ratio of 0.67 and a beta of 1.42. The business’s 50-day moving average is $48.81 and its two-hundred day moving average is $50.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 1.13. General Motors has a fifty-two week low of $38.96 and a fifty-two week high of $61.24.

General Motors ( NYSE:GM Get Free Report ) (TSE:GMM.U) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 28th. The auto manufacturer reported $1.92 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.75 by $0.17. General Motors had a return on equity of 15.29% and a net margin of 3.21%. Research analysts predict that General Motors will post 11.44 earnings per share for the current year.

General Motors declared that its board has initiated a stock buyback plan on Wednesday, February 26th that authorizes the company to buyback $6.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the auto manufacturer to purchase up to 12.5% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are usually an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

General Motors Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 20th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 7th were paid a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.02%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 7th. General Motors’s payout ratio is currently 7.80%.

Insider Activity

In other General Motors news, Director Alfred F. Kelly, Jr. bought 12,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 30th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $50.66 per share, for a total transaction of $607,920.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 13,714 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $694,751.24. This represents a 700.12 % increase in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.72% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. TD Cowen began coverage on shares of General Motors in a research report on Friday, March 7th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $105.00 price objective on the stock. Mizuho increased their price target on General Motors from $59.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, December 9th. Cowen started coverage on General Motors in a report on Thursday, March 6th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley upgraded General Motors from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $46.00 to $54.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 10th. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their target price on shares of General Motors from $45.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 20th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, General Motors has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $62.11.

General Motors Profile

General Motors Company designs, builds, and sells trucks, crossovers, cars, and automobile parts; and provide software-enabled services and subscriptions worldwide. The company operates through GM North America, GM International, Cruise, and GM Financial segments. It markets its vehicles primarily under the Buick, Cadillac, Chevrolet, GMC, Baojun, and Wuling brand names.

