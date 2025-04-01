National Bank of Canada FI Has $525.85 Million Stake in Crown Castle Inc. (NYSE:CCI)

National Bank of Canada FI boosted its holdings in Crown Castle Inc. (NYSE:CCI – Free Report) by 37.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,793,842 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,573,043 shares during the quarter. Crown Castle comprises approximately 0.6% of National Bank of Canada FI’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 24th largest holding. National Bank of Canada FI owned about 1.33% of Crown Castle worth $525,849,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of CCI. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Crown Castle by 10.5% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 62,499,455 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $5,672,451,000 after buying an additional 5,934,615 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its stake in Crown Castle by 3.7% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 20,875,581 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,476,470,000 after purchasing an additional 747,390 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its stake in Crown Castle by 18.9% during the 4th quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 20,849,846 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,892,332,000 after purchasing an additional 3,321,249 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Crown Castle by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 12,105,151 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,434,229,000 after purchasing an additional 151,990 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Crown Castle in the fourth quarter worth approximately $561,714,000. Institutional investors own 90.77% of the company’s stock.

Get Crown Castle alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. BMO Capital Markets reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of Crown Castle in a report on Tuesday, March 25th. KeyCorp upgraded shares of Crown Castle from a “sector weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $120.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, March 14th. Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of Crown Castle from $106.00 to $108.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 14th. Raymond James raised Crown Castle from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $128.00 to $122.00 in a research report on Friday, March 14th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of Crown Castle from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $127.00 to $84.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 2nd. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Crown Castle presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $110.00.

Crown Castle Stock Up 0.8 %

CCI opened at $104.39 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $45.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.02 and a beta of 0.89. Crown Castle Inc. has a one year low of $84.20 and a one year high of $120.92. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $94.47 and a 200-day moving average price of $100.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.43, a current ratio of 0.54 and a quick ratio of 0.54.

Crown Castle Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 14th were paid a $1.565 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 14th. This represents a $6.26 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.00%. Crown Castle’s dividend payout ratio is currently -69.71%.

Crown Castle Company Profile

(Free Report)

Crown Castle owns, operates and leases more than 40,000 cell towers and approximately 90,000 route miles of fiber supporting small cells and fiber solutions across every major U.S. market. This nationwide portfolio of communications infrastructure connects cities and communities to essential data, technology and wireless service – bringing information, ideas and innovations to the people and businesses that need them.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Crown Castle Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Crown Castle and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.