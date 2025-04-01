Naked Wines (LON:WINE) Trading Down 12.1% – Should You Sell?

Naked Wines plc (LON:WINE – Get Free Report)’s share price fell 12.1% on Tuesday . The company traded as low as GBX 76 ($0.98) and last traded at GBX 76 ($0.98). 576,883 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 56% from the average session volume of 370,976 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 86.50 ($1.12).

Naked Wines Stock Performance

The firm has a market cap of £55.97 million, a PE ratio of -2.69, a P/E/G ratio of 0.40 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 20.74, a current ratio of 1.53 and a quick ratio of 0.29. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 55.86 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 53.54.

Naked Wines Company Profile

Naked Wines plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the retailing of wines and spirits in the United Kingdom, the United States, and Australia. The company offers its products online.

