Murray International (LON:MYI) to Issue Dividend Increase – GBX 4.30 Per Share

Murray International (LON:MYI – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Thursday, March 6th, DividendData.Co.Uk reports. Investors of record on Thursday, April 3rd will be given a dividend of GBX 4.30 ($0.06) per share on Monday, May 19th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.6%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 3rd. This is a 72.0% increase from Murray International’s previous dividend of $2.50. The official announcement can be accessed at this link.

MYI opened at GBX 264.21 ($3.41) on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 11.36, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.48. The company has a market cap of £1.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.79 and a beta of 0.79. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 268.57 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 259.51. Murray International has a 12-month low of GBX 236.87 ($3.06) and a 12-month high of GBX 275.50 ($3.56).

Murray International (LON:MYI – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, March 6th. The company reported GBX 11.60 ($0.15) earnings per share for the quarter. Murray International had a net margin of 90.03% and a return on equity of 10.98%.

A high conviction global portfolio built with the potential to grow capital and deliver a strong and rising income

