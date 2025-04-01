Movement Hits 1-Day Trading Volume of $77.15 Million (MOVE)

Movement (MOVE) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on April 1st. One Movement token can now be purchased for about $0.41 or 0.00000487 BTC on popular exchanges. Movement has a total market cap of $1.00 billion and $77.15 million worth of Movement was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Movement has traded 9.7% lower against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Movement alerts:

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

SolvBTC (SOLVBTC) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $83,961.04 or 0.99816719 BTC.

SolvBTC.BBN (SOLVBTC.BB) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $82,654.37 or 0.98263283 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded 8.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0162 or 0.00000027 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00048094 BTC.

Movement Profile

Movement was first traded on September 29th, 2024. Movement’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 2,450,000,000 tokens. Movement’s official website is www.movementnetwork.xyz. Movement’s official message board is www.movementnetwork.xyz/blog. Movement’s official Twitter account is @movementfdn.

Movement Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Movement (MOVE) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2024and operates on the Ethereum platform. Movement has a current supply of 10,000,000,000 with 2,450,000,000 in circulation. The last known price of Movement is 0.42208713 USD and is up 0.81 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 170 active market(s) with $68,825,853.11 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.movementnetwork.xyz.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Movement directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Movement should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Movement using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Movement Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Movement and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.