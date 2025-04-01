Mosaic Financial Group LLC Has $278,000 Holdings in Airbnb, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABNB)

Mosaic Financial Group LLC lessened its holdings in Airbnb, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABNB – Free Report) by 4.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,116 shares of the company’s stock after selling 100 shares during the quarter. Mosaic Financial Group LLC’s holdings in Airbnb were worth $278,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. CreativeOne Wealth LLC bought a new position in Airbnb in the third quarter valued at approximately $326,000. Public Sector Pension Investment Board boosted its holdings in shares of Airbnb by 11.8% in the 3rd quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 18,919 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,399,000 after buying an additional 2,000 shares during the last quarter. Edgestream Partners L.P. bought a new position in shares of Airbnb in the third quarter valued at $899,000. Bamco Inc. NY acquired a new position in Airbnb during the third quarter worth $16,993,000. Finally, Benjamin Edwards Inc. bought a new stake in Airbnb during the third quarter worth $711,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.76% of the company’s stock.

Airbnb Stock Down 1.0 %

NASDAQ ABNB opened at $119.46 on Tuesday. Airbnb, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $110.38 and a fifty-two week high of $166.74. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $134.98 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $133.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 1.69 and a quick ratio of 1.69. The stock has a market capitalization of $75.32 billion, a PE ratio of 28.92, a PEG ratio of 3.52 and a beta of 1.10.

Airbnb ( NASDAQ:ABNB Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 13th. The company reported $0.73 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.12. Airbnb had a return on equity of 32.29% and a net margin of 23.85%. Equities analysts expect that Airbnb, Inc. will post 4.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on shares of Airbnb from $100.00 to $96.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 16th. Truist Financial reduced their price target on Airbnb from $123.00 to $112.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 21st. B. Riley upped their price objective on Airbnb from $131.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, February 14th. Susquehanna raised their price objective on Airbnb from $160.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 18th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Airbnb in a report on Friday, February 14th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have given a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Airbnb presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $147.36.

In other news, CEO Brian Chesky sold 230,772 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $161.16, for a total transaction of $37,191,215.52. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 12,000,913 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,934,067,139.08. This represents a 1.89 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Nathan Blecharczyk sold 183,078 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $158.00, for a total value of $28,926,324.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 164,850 shares in the company, valued at approximately $26,046,300. This trade represents a 52.62 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 2,270,894 shares of company stock worth $317,578,168. Corporate insiders own 27.83% of the company’s stock.

Airbnb, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a platform that enables hosts to offer stays and experiences to guests worldwide. The company’s marketplace connects hosts and guests online or through mobile devices to book spaces and experiences. It primarily offers private rooms, primary homes, and vacation homes.

