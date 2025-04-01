Mosaic Financial Group LLC Has $1.47 Million Stake in Novartis AG (NYSE:NVS)

Mosaic Financial Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Novartis AG (NYSE:NVS – Free Report) by 4.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 15,079 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 588 shares during the quarter. Novartis comprises 1.1% of Mosaic Financial Group LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 24th biggest position. Mosaic Financial Group LLC’s holdings in Novartis were worth $1,467,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of NVS. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Novartis by 26.9% during the fourth quarter. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC now owns 89,074 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,668,000 after purchasing an additional 18,894 shares during the period. CWA Asset Management Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Novartis by 20.1% during the fourth quarter. CWA Asset Management Group LLC now owns 30,840 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,001,000 after purchasing an additional 5,164 shares in the last quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Novartis in the 4th quarter valued at $239,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Novartis by 13.7% in the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 157,256 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,088,000 after buying an additional 18,990 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arvest Bank Trust Division acquired a new stake in Novartis during the 3rd quarter worth $2,674,000. 13.12% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

NVS has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Barclays restated an “underweight” rating on shares of Novartis in a report on Monday, February 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded shares of Novartis from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 4th. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on shares of Novartis in a report on Wednesday, February 12th. They issued an “underweight” rating for the company. UBS Group restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Novartis in a report on Thursday, February 13th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Novartis from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Saturday, February 8th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Novartis has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $123.38.

Novartis Stock Performance

Shares of NVS opened at $111.48 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. Novartis AG has a 12 month low of $92.35 and a 12 month high of $120.92. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $108.20 and a 200 day simple moving average of $107.10. The stock has a market capitalization of $227.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.96, a PEG ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 0.53.

Novartis (NYSE:NVS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 31st. The company reported $1.98 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.80 by $0.18. Novartis had a return on equity of 37.24% and a net margin of 23.56%. Research analysts forecast that Novartis AG will post 8.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Novartis Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 12th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 12th were given a dividend of $3.8695 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 12th. Novartis’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 42.69%.

About Novartis

Novartis AG engages in the research, development, manufacture, and marketing of healthcare products in Switzerland and internationally. The company offers prescription medicines for patients and physicians. It focuses on therapeutic areas, such as cardiovascular, renal and metabolic, immunology, neuroscience, and oncology, as well as ophthalmology and hematology.

