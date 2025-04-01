Mongolia Growth Group (CVE:YAK) Shares Down 1.8% – Should You Sell?

Mongolia Growth Group Ltd. (CVE:YAK – Get Free Report)’s stock price dropped 1.8% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as C$1.09 and last traded at C$1.10. Approximately 1,700 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 88% from the average daily volume of 14,405 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$1.12.
Mongolia Growth Group Stock Performance
The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of C$1.19 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$1.31. The stock has a market capitalization of C$28.27 million, a P/E ratio of -1.37 and a beta of 0.62.
Mongolia Growth Group Company Profile
Mongolia Growth Group Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides property management, leasing, renovation, and development services in Mongolia. The company operates through three segments: Investment Property Operations, Corporate, and Subscription Products. Its investment portfolio consists of office, retail, land and redevelopment, and commercial and residential properties.
