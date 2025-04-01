Mondi plc (MNDI) to Issue Dividend of €0.47 on May 16th

Mondi plc (LON:MNDI – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Thursday, February 20th, DividendData.Co.Uk reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 3rd will be paid a dividend of €0.47 ($0.51) per share on Friday, May 16th. This represents a dividend yield of 3.14%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 3rd. This is a 100.0% increase from Mondi’s previous dividend of $0.23. The official announcement can be viewed at this link.

Mondi Stock Up 1.6 %

Shares of LON:MNDI opened at GBX 1,166 ($15.06) on Tuesday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 1,242.59 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 1,262.55. Mondi has a 12-month low of GBX 1,134.50 ($14.66) and a 12-month high of GBX 1,618 ($20.90). The company has a current ratio of 2.06, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 41.00. The company has a market capitalization of £6.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.86, a PEG ratio of 0.76 and a beta of 0.68.

Separately, Citigroup decreased their price objective on shares of Mondi from GBX 1,600 ($20.67) to GBX 1,550 ($20.03) and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 25th.

Insider Activity at Mondi

In related news, insider Andrew King sold 35,509 shares of Mondi stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 1,222 ($15.79), for a total value of £433,919.98 ($560,620.13). In the last 90 days, insiders have bought 62 shares of company stock worth $76,374. 1.36% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Mondi Company Profile

Mondi plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the manufacture and sale of packaging and paper solutions in Africa, Western Europe, Emerging Europe, North America, South America, Asia, Australia, and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Corrugated Packaging, Flexible Packaging, and Uncoated Fine Paper.

