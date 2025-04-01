Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ) Stock Holdings Boosted by AIA Group Ltd

AIA Group Ltd boosted its position in Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ – Free Report) by 45.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 33,896 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,642 shares during the quarter. AIA Group Ltd’s holdings in Mondelez International were worth $2,025,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Continuum Advisory LLC raised its holdings in shares of Mondelez International by 7.4% during the third quarter. Continuum Advisory LLC now owns 2,542 shares of the company’s stock valued at $187,000 after buying an additional 175 shares during the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Mondelez International by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 10,499 shares of the company’s stock valued at $627,000 after acquiring an additional 181 shares in the last quarter. Traphagen Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in Mondelez International by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Traphagen Investment Advisors LLC now owns 23,619 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,411,000 after acquiring an additional 187 shares during the period. Core Alternative Capital grew its stake in shares of Mondelez International by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. Core Alternative Capital now owns 11,448 shares of the company’s stock worth $684,000 after purchasing an additional 187 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Waldron Private Wealth LLC increased its holdings in shares of Mondelez International by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. Waldron Private Wealth LLC now owns 19,496 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,164,000 after purchasing an additional 191 shares during the period. 78.32% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Mondelez International Trading Up 0.2 %

NASDAQ MDLZ opened at $67.85 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. Mondelez International, Inc. has a 1-year low of $53.95 and a 1-year high of $76.06. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $62.45 and its 200-day simple moving average is $64.70. The company has a market capitalization of $87.77 billion, a PE ratio of 19.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.34 and a beta of 0.50.

Mondelez International ( NASDAQ:MDLZ Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The company reported $0.65 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.66 by ($0.01). Mondelez International had a net margin of 12.68% and a return on equity of 16.75%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Mondelez International, Inc. will post 2.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Mondelez International declared that its board has approved a stock buyback program on Wednesday, December 11th that allows the company to buyback $9.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the company to repurchase up to 10.7% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are typically a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

Mondelez International Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 14th. Investors of record on Monday, March 31st will be paid a $0.47 dividend. This represents a $1.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.77%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 31st. Mondelez International’s payout ratio is presently 54.97%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms recently weighed in on MDLZ. DZ Bank downgraded shares of Mondelez International from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $52.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Friday, February 7th. Argus cut shares of Mondelez International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 21st. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their target price on Mondelez International from $68.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 6th. Citigroup decreased their price target on Mondelez International from $78.00 to $71.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 8th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price objective on Mondelez International from $82.00 to $70.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $69.50.

Mondelez International Company Profile

(Free Report)

Mondelez International, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and sells snack food and beverage products in the Latin America, North America, Asia, the Middle East, Africa, and Europe. It provides biscuits and baked snacks, including cookies, crackers, salted snacks, snack bars, and cakes and pastries; chocolates; and gums and candies, as well as various cheese and grocery, and powdered beverage products.

