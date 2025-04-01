Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ – Get Free Report) have received a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the twenty-two research firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year target price among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $69.50.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on MDLZ. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price objective on Mondelez International from $68.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 6th. Mizuho increased their price target on Mondelez International from $64.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 14th. Morgan Stanley began coverage on Mondelez International in a report on Monday, March 24th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $69.00 price objective on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their target price on shares of Mondelez International from $82.00 to $70.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 24th. Finally, Argus downgraded shares of Mondelez International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 21st.

Get Mondelez International alerts:

View Our Latest Stock Report on MDLZ

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Mondelez International Price Performance

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Fire Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Mondelez International during the fourth quarter worth $1,294,000. Fairtree Asset Management Pty Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Mondelez International during the 4th quarter worth about $435,000. Chancellor Financial Group WB LP acquired a new position in shares of Mondelez International during the 4th quarter valued at about $448,000. Centaurus Financial Inc. raised its stake in shares of Mondelez International by 13.9% in the 4th quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 4,648 shares of the company’s stock valued at $278,000 after acquiring an additional 569 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Old North State Trust LLC raised its stake in shares of Mondelez International by 3.0% in the 4th quarter. Old North State Trust LLC now owns 9,775 shares of the company’s stock valued at $584,000 after acquiring an additional 282 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 78.32% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Mondelez International stock opened at $67.85 on Tuesday. Mondelez International has a 52 week low of $53.95 and a 52 week high of $76.06. The company has a current ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. The stock has a market cap of $87.77 billion, a PE ratio of 19.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.34 and a beta of 0.50. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $62.45 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $64.70.

Mondelez International (NASDAQ:MDLZ – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The company reported $0.65 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.66 by ($0.01). Mondelez International had a return on equity of 16.75% and a net margin of 12.68%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Mondelez International will post 2.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Mondelez International announced that its board has approved a stock buyback program on Wednesday, December 11th that allows the company to repurchase $9.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the company to purchase up to 10.7% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are typically a sign that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

Mondelez International Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 14th. Investors of record on Monday, March 31st will be issued a $0.47 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 31st. This represents a $1.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.77%. Mondelez International’s dividend payout ratio is currently 54.97%.

About Mondelez International

(Get Free Report

Mondelez International, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and sells snack food and beverage products in the Latin America, North America, Asia, the Middle East, Africa, and Europe. It provides biscuits and baked snacks, including cookies, crackers, salted snacks, snack bars, and cakes and pastries; chocolates; and gums and candies, as well as various cheese and grocery, and powdered beverage products.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Mondelez International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mondelez International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.