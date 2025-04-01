Momentus Inc. (NASDAQ:MNTS) Short Interest Update

Momentus Inc. (NASDAQ:MNTS – Get Free Report) saw a significant increase in short interest in March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 383,000 shares, an increase of 48.1% from the February 28th total of 258,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,100,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.3 days. Currently, 12.1% of the company’s stock are short sold.

Momentus Price Performance

NASDAQ:MNTS opened at $2.00 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $3.56 and its two-hundred day moving average is $6.24. Momentus has a twelve month low of $1.56 and a twelve month high of $28.56.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Momentus

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Momentus stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in shares of Momentus Inc. (NASDAQ:MNTS – Free Report) by 165,960.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 8,303 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,298 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. owned 0.30% of Momentus worth $66,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. 9.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Momentus

Momentus Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a commercial space company. The company focuses on providing in-space infrastructure services, including in-space transportation, hosted payloads, and in-orbit services. Its principal and target customers include satellite operators. The company is headquartered in San Jose, California.

