Mitsui Fudosan Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:MTSFY) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

Mitsui Fudosan Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:MTSFY – Get Free Report) was the target of a large decline in short interest in the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 17,600 shares, a decline of 28.2% from the February 28th total of 24,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 69,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.3 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS:MTSFY traded up $0.31 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $27.14. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 22,435 shares, compared to its average volume of 57,789. The company has a 50-day moving average of $26.43 and a 200-day moving average of $26.01. Mitsui Fudosan has a 12 month low of $22.14 and a 12 month high of $32.94.

Mitsui Fudosan Co, Ltd. operates as a real estate company in Japan. It operates through four segments: Leasing, Property Sales, Management, and Other. The Leasing segment leases office buildings and commercial facilities, and other properties. The Property Sales segment is involved in the sale of condominiums and detached housing to individuals; and rental housing and office buildings and other to investors.

