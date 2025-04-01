Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp Grows Stock Holdings in SkyWest, Inc. (NASDAQ:SKYW)

Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp grew its stake in shares of SkyWest, Inc. (NASDAQ:SKYW – Free Report) by 127.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 21,518 shares of the transportation company’s stock after acquiring an additional 12,049 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp owned 0.05% of SkyWest worth $2,155,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in SKYW. Glenmede Trust Co. NA lifted its holdings in SkyWest by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 10,835 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $921,000 after purchasing an additional 98 shares in the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System increased its position in shares of SkyWest by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 19,500 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,953,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund lifted its holdings in shares of SkyWest by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 9,495 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $951,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Highland Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of SkyWest by 6.1% in the fourth quarter. Highland Capital Management LLC now owns 2,783 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $279,000 after acquiring an additional 160 shares during the period. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC grew its stake in SkyWest by 14.4% during the fourth quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,561 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $156,000 after acquiring an additional 196 shares in the last quarter. 81.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get SkyWest alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, Raymond James reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $130.00 price target (up from $120.00) on shares of SkyWest in a report on Friday, January 31st.

Insider Activity at SkyWest

In related news, VP Greg Wooley sold 14,545 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.73, for a total transaction of $1,537,842.85. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 68,737 shares in the company, valued at $7,267,563.01. This represents a 17.46 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Robert J. Simmons sold 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $113.57, for a total value of $681,420.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 175,067 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,882,359.19. The trade was a 3.31 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

SkyWest Trading Down 1.6 %

Shares of SKYW stock opened at $87.37 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89. The firm has a market cap of $3.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.24 and a beta of 2.00. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $101.23 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $100.71. SkyWest, Inc. has a 12-month low of $64.61 and a 12-month high of $135.57.

SkyWest (NASDAQ:SKYW – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The transportation company reported $2.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.75 by $0.59. SkyWest had a return on equity of 14.17% and a net margin of 9.15%. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.42 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that SkyWest, Inc. will post 9.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

SkyWest Company Profile

(Free Report)

SkyWest, Inc is the holding company for two scheduled passenger airline operations and an aircraft leasing company. SkyWest’s airline companies provide commercial air service in cities throughout North America with nearly 3,000 daily flights carrying more than 53 million passengers annually. SkyWest Airlines operates through partnerships with United Airlines, Delta Air Lines, American Airlines and Alaska Airlines.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SKYW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SkyWest, Inc. (NASDAQ:SKYW – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for SkyWest Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SkyWest and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.