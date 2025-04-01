Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group (NYSE:MUFG) Shares Gap Down – Here’s Why

Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:MUFG – Get Free Report) gapped down before the market opened on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $13.63, but opened at $13.32. Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group shares last traded at $13.25, with a volume of 975,327 shares trading hands.

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday.

The company has a current ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.06. The company has a market cap of $161.04 billion, a PE ratio of 12.24, a P/E/G ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 0.60. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $13.09 and a two-hundred day moving average of $11.89.

Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group (NYSE:MUFG – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The company reported $0.28 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.19 by $0.09. Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group had a return on equity of 9.27% and a net margin of 14.19%. Research analysts predict that Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group, Inc. will post 0.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Whipplewood Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB purchased a new stake in Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group during the 3rd quarter valued at $55,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its holdings in shares of Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group by 33.9% in the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 5,056 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,000 after purchasing an additional 1,279 shares in the last quarter. Sierra Ocean LLC purchased a new position in shares of Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group in the fourth quarter worth $62,000. Finally, Versant Capital Management Inc bought a new position in shares of Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group during the fourth quarter valued at $71,000. 13.59% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group, Inc operates as the bank holding company, that engages in a range of financial businesses in Japan, the United States, Europe, Asia/Oceania, and internationally. It operates through seven segments: Digital Service, Retail & Commercial Banking, Japanese Corporate & Investment Banking, Global Commercial Banking, Asset Management & Investor Services, Global Corporate & Investment Banking, and Global Markets.

