Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. Increases Stock Holdings in Solventum Co. (NYSE:SOLV)

Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its position in Solventum Co. (NYSE:SOLV – Free Report) by 26.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 230,435 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 47,547 shares during the quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. owned 0.13% of Solventum worth $15,467,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Solventum in the third quarter valued at about $125,488,000. Boston Partners purchased a new position in shares of Solventum during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $110,378,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Solventum during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $50,948,000. Nordea Investment Management AB increased its stake in shares of Solventum by 189.5% in the fourth quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 659,887 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,902,000 after buying an additional 431,986 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in Solventum in the fourth quarter valued at $18,583,000.
Solventum Stock Performance
NYSE:SOLV opened at $76.02 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.45. The company has a 50-day moving average of $75.56 and a 200-day moving average of $71.92. Solventum Co. has a twelve month low of $47.16 and a twelve month high of $85.92. The firm has a market cap of $13.15 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.64.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
Check Out Our Latest Analysis on SOLV
Solventum Company Profile
Solventum Corporation, a healthcare company, engages in the developing, manufacturing, and commercializing a portfolio of solutions to address critical customer and patient needs. It operates through four segments: Medsurg, Dental Solutions, Health Information Systems, and Purification and Filtration.
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than Solventum
- Business Services Stocks Investing
- 3 Buyable Stocks With Solid Bottoms Ready to Rebound
- Value Investing: Is it a Good Strategy in 2022? (Hint: Always)
- Advantage+ Shopping: Meta’s Fast Growing $20 Billion AI-Ads Star
- Technology Stocks Explained: Here’s What to Know About Tech
- Robotaxi News: What Tesla and Lyft Headlines Mean for Shares
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SOLV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Solventum Co. (NYSE:SOLV – Free Report).
Receive News & Ratings for Solventum Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Solventum and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.