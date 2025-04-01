Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. Increases Stock Holdings in Solventum Co. (NYSE:SOLV)

Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its position in Solventum Co. (NYSE:SOLV – Free Report) by 26.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 230,435 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 47,547 shares during the quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. owned 0.13% of Solventum worth $15,467,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Solventum in the third quarter valued at about $125,488,000. Boston Partners purchased a new position in shares of Solventum during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $110,378,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Solventum during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $50,948,000. Nordea Investment Management AB increased its stake in shares of Solventum by 189.5% in the fourth quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 659,887 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,902,000 after buying an additional 431,986 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in Solventum in the fourth quarter valued at $18,583,000.

Get Solventum alerts:

Solventum Stock Performance

NYSE:SOLV opened at $76.02 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.45. The company has a 50-day moving average of $75.56 and a 200-day moving average of $71.92. Solventum Co. has a twelve month low of $47.16 and a twelve month high of $85.92. The firm has a market cap of $13.15 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.64.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Solventum from $73.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 5th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on Solventum from $73.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, February 28th. Mizuho boosted their price target on Solventum from $70.00 to $82.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, March 3rd. Piper Sandler upped their price target on Solventum from $75.00 to $84.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, February 28th. Finally, Bank of America lifted their price objective on shares of Solventum from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $79.86.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on SOLV

Solventum Company Profile

(Free Report)

Solventum Corporation, a healthcare company, engages in the developing, manufacturing, and commercializing a portfolio of solutions to address critical customer and patient needs. It operates through four segments: Medsurg, Dental Solutions, Health Information Systems, and Purification and Filtration.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SOLV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Solventum Co. (NYSE:SOLV – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Solventum Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Solventum and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.