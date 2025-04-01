Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. Buys 9,603 Shares of TransUnion (NYSE:TRU)

Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its stake in TransUnion (NYSE:TRU – Free Report) by 7.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 137,769 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 9,603 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. owned 0.07% of TransUnion worth $12,712,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of TRU. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its stake in shares of TransUnion by 2.7% in the 3rd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 10,429 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,092,000 after purchasing an additional 274 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Financial Markets raised its holdings in TransUnion by 89.6% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 95,019 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $9,948,000 after purchasing an additional 44,916 shares in the last quarter. Townsquare Capital LLC lifted its position in TransUnion by 1.0% during the third quarter. Townsquare Capital LLC now owns 10,211 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,069,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC boosted its holdings in shares of TransUnion by 12.3% during the 3rd quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC now owns 1,180,036 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $123,550,000 after buying an additional 129,547 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new stake in shares of TransUnion during the 3rd quarter valued at $892,000.

TransUnion stock opened at $83.05 on Tuesday. TransUnion has a one year low of $66.07 and a one year high of $113.17. The business’s fifty day moving average is $91.47 and its 200 day moving average is $97.03. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.20 billion, a PE ratio of 56.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 1.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 1.70 and a quick ratio of 1.70.

TransUnion ( NYSE:TRU Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The business services provider reported $0.83 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.97 by ($0.14). TransUnion had a return on equity of 15.85% and a net margin of 6.80%. The company had revenue of $1.04 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.03 billion. On average, sell-side analysts predict that TransUnion will post 3.99 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 14th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 27th were paid a $0.115 dividend. This is an increase from TransUnion’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.11. This represents a $0.46 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.55%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 27th. TransUnion’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 31.51%.

TransUnion announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a share repurchase plan on Thursday, February 13th that allows the company to buyback $500.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization allows the business services provider to reacquire up to 2.6% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are generally an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Oppenheimer lowered their price target on shares of TransUnion from $115.00 to $112.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of TransUnion in a report on Monday, March 24th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “hold” rating on shares of TransUnion in a research report on Friday, February 14th. UBS Group raised their price objective on TransUnion from $102.00 to $104.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, February 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on TransUnion from $130.00 to $127.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 28th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, TransUnion presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $114.08.

In other TransUnion news, insider Steven M. Chaouki sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.95, for a total value of $95,950.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 58,488 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,611,923.60. This trade represents a 1.68 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Venkat Achanta sold 1,821 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.74, for a total transaction of $174,342.54. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 105,443 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,095,112.82. The trade was a 1.70 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 4,021 shares of company stock valued at $383,041 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

TransUnion operates as a global consumer credit reporting agency that provides risk and information solutions. The company operates through U.S. Markets, International, and Consumer Interactive segments. The U.S. Markets segment provides consumer reports, actionable insights, and analytic services to businesses, which uses its services to acquire new customers; assess consumer ability to pay for services; identify cross-selling opportunities; measure and manage debt portfolio risk; collect debt; verify consumer identities; and mitigate fraud risk.

