Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. Buys 2,007 Shares of Watsco, Inc. (NYSE:WSO)

Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Watsco, Inc. (NYSE:WSO – Free Report) by 8.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 24,908 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,007 shares during the quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. owned approximately 0.06% of Watsco worth $11,850,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in WSO. Korea Investment CORP raised its stake in Watsco by 198.7% in the fourth quarter. Korea Investment CORP now owns 21,611 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $10,241,000 after buying an additional 14,377 shares in the last quarter. TrueMark Investments LLC grew its holdings in shares of Watsco by 206.4% during the 4th quarter. TrueMark Investments LLC now owns 5,231 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $2,479,000 after acquiring an additional 3,524 shares during the period. UNIVEST FINANCIAL Corp raised its position in shares of Watsco by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. UNIVEST FINANCIAL Corp now owns 4,928 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $2,335,000 after acquiring an additional 26 shares in the last quarter. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Watsco by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. now owns 1,949 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $924,000 after purchasing an additional 23 shares during the period. Finally, EntryPoint Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Watsco in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $322,000. 89.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Watsco alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on WSO shares. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on Watsco from $540.00 to $560.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 19th. Raymond James assumed coverage on shares of Watsco in a research note on Friday, January 17th. They issued a “market perform” rating for the company. Finally, Loop Capital boosted their price objective on shares of Watsco from $450.00 to $460.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 27th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $486.25.

Watsco Trading Up 1.5 %

NYSE WSO opened at $509.53 on Tuesday. Watsco, Inc. has a 12 month low of $396.82 and a 12 month high of $571.42. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $496.37 and its 200-day moving average price is $499.01. The stock has a market cap of $20.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.45 and a beta of 0.92.

Watsco (NYSE:WSO – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 18th. The construction company reported $2.37 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.13 by $0.24. The company had revenue of $1.75 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.67 billion. Watsco had a net margin of 7.04% and a return on equity of 17.59%. As a group, analysts forecast that Watsco, Inc. will post 14.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Watsco Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 17th were issued a dividend of $2.70 per share. This represents a $10.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.12%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, January 17th. Watsco’s payout ratio is 81.51%.

About Watsco

(Free Report)

Watsco, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the distribution of air conditioning, heating, refrigeration equipment, and related parts and supplies in the United States and internationally. The company distributes equipment, including residential ducted and ductless air conditioners, such as gas, electric, and oil furnaces; commercial air conditioning and heating equipment systems; and other specialized equipment.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WSO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Watsco, Inc. (NYSE:WSO – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Watsco Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Watsco and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.