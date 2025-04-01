Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. Boosts Stake in Coty Inc. (NYSE:COTY)

Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its holdings in Coty Inc. (NYSE:COTY – Free Report) by 6.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 993,078 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 59,568 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. owned approximately 0.11% of Coty worth $6,763,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of COTY. State Street Corp boosted its position in Coty by 2.3% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 11,043,208 shares of the company’s stock worth $103,696,000 after purchasing an additional 251,964 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in shares of Coty by 16.8% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 743,445 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,981,000 after purchasing an additional 107,014 shares during the period. Barclays PLC grew its position in Coty by 147.1% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 1,165,806 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,947,000 after buying an additional 693,961 shares during the period. TCW Group Inc. grew its position in Coty by 44.1% during the fourth quarter. TCW Group Inc. now owns 304,797 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,121,000 after buying an additional 93,229 shares during the period. Finally, Amundi increased its holdings in Coty by 1,990,624.9% during the fourth quarter. Amundi now owns 4,479,131 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,503,000 after buying an additional 4,478,906 shares during the last quarter. 42.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their target price on shares of Coty from $9.00 to $8.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 12th. DA Davidson reissued a “buy” rating and set a $12.50 price objective on shares of Coty in a report on Thursday, February 6th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their target price on Coty from $8.50 to $8.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 11th. Evercore ISI dropped their price target on Coty from $15.00 to $10.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 12th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on Coty from $9.00 to $7.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Coty currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $9.61.

Shares of Coty stock opened at $5.48 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $6.11 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $7.18. Coty Inc. has a 12-month low of $5.35 and a 12-month high of $11.91. The firm has a market cap of $4.77 billion, a PE ratio of -547.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.81 and a beta of 1.97. The company has a quick ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85.

Coty (NYSE:COTY – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 10th. The company reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22 by ($0.11). Coty had a net margin of 0.22% and a return on equity of 6.34%. As a group, equities analysts expect that Coty Inc. will post 0.39 EPS for the current year.

Coty Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells beauty products worldwide. It operates through Prestige and Consumer Beauty segments. The company provides fragrance, color cosmetics, and skin and body care products. It offers Prestige segment products primarily through prestige retailers, including perfumeries, department stores, e-retailers, direct-to-consumer websites, and duty-free shops under the Burberry, Calvin Klein, Chloe, Davidoff, Escada, Gucci, Hugo Boss, Jil Sander, Joop!, Kylie Jenner, Lancaster, Marc Jacobs, Miu Miu, Orveda, philosophy, SKKN BY KIM, and Tiffany & Co brands.

