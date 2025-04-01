Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. Acquires 14,284 Shares of Coca-Cola Europacific Partners PLC (NASDAQ:CCEP)

Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Coca-Cola Europacific Partners PLC (NASDAQ:CCEP – Free Report) by 8.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 180,588 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 14,284 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Coca-Cola Europacific Partners were worth $13,752,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Amundi grew its holdings in shares of Coca-Cola Europacific Partners by 2.9% in the 4th quarter. Amundi now owns 3,078,851 shares of the company’s stock worth $233,716,000 after purchasing an additional 87,675 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Coca-Cola Europacific Partners by 2.9% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,048,176 shares of the company’s stock worth $160,138,000 after buying an additional 58,247 shares in the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC bought a new position in shares of Coca-Cola Europacific Partners in the third quarter valued at approximately $52,364,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Coca-Cola Europacific Partners by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 643,090 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,396,000 after acquiring an additional 3,719 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc. grew its position in Coca-Cola Europacific Partners by 5.5% during the 4th quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc. now owns 550,630 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,294,000 after acquiring an additional 28,867 shares during the last quarter. 31.35% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Coca-Cola Europacific Partners Trading Up 0.8 %

NASDAQ CCEP opened at $87.03 on Tuesday. Coca-Cola Europacific Partners PLC has a 12 month low of $65.94 and a 12 month high of $88.39. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $82.96 and a 200 day simple moving average of $79.37. The company has a current ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11. The company has a market capitalization of $40.12 billion, a PE ratio of 17.91, a P/E/G ratio of 4.89 and a beta of 0.91.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

CCEP has been the subject of a number of research reports. Morgan Stanley upgraded Coca-Cola Europacific Partners from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, December 9th. Sanford C. Bernstein started coverage on shares of Coca-Cola Europacific Partners in a research report on Tuesday, December 3rd. They set a “market perform” rating and a $82.00 target price on the stock. Evercore ISI raised their price target on shares of Coca-Cola Europacific Partners from $82.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 18th. Kepler Capital Markets lowered Coca-Cola Europacific Partners from a “hold” rating to a “reduce” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 25th. Finally, Barclays boosted their target price on Coca-Cola Europacific Partners from $98.00 to $99.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Coca-Cola Europacific Partners presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $87.00.

Coca-Cola Europacific Partners Company Profile

Coca-Cola Europacific Partners PLC, together with its subsidiaries, produces, distributes, and sells a range of non-alcoholic ready to drink beverages. It offers flavours, mixers, and energy drinks; soft drinks, waters, enhanced water, and isotonic drinks; and ready-to-drink tea and coffee, juices, and other drinks.

