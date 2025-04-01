Millicom International Cellular S.A. (NASDAQ:TIGO) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Analysts

Millicom International Cellular S.A. (NASDAQ:TIGO – Get Free Report) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the six analysts that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation, four have assigned a buy recommendation and one has issued a strong buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $33.98.
TIGO has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on shares of Millicom International Cellular from $36.00 to $33.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 16th. Scotiabank boosted their price objective on Millicom International Cellular from $37.30 to $37.90 and gave the company a “sector outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 28th. HSBC upgraded shares of Millicom International Cellular from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $34.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 22nd. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on shares of Millicom International Cellular in a research report on Wednesday, January 29th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $32.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Hsbc Global Res upgraded Millicom International Cellular from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 22nd.
Shares of TIGO stock opened at $30.27 on Tuesday. Millicom International Cellular has a 52-week low of $19.50 and a 52-week high of $31.63. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $28.05 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $26.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a current ratio of 0.66. The company has a market capitalization of $5.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.20 and a beta of 1.23.
The firm also recently disclosed an annual dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 8th will be issued a $0.75 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 8th. This represents a yield of 3.9%. Millicom International Cellular’s payout ratio is 202.70%.
Millicom International Cellular SA provides cable and mobile services in Latin America. It offers mobile services, including mobile data and voice, and short message services; and mobile financial services, such as payments, money transfers, international remittances, savings, real-time loans, and micro-insurance.
