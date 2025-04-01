Microvast (NASDAQ:MVST) Shares Gap Up – Here’s What Happened

Shares of Microvast Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MVST – Get Free Report) gapped up before the market opened on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $1.17, but opened at $1.38. Microvast shares last traded at $1.56, with a volume of 32,590,394 shares.
Microvast Stock Performance
The company has a market capitalization of $498.47 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.04 and a beta of 2.20. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $1.65 and a 200 day simple moving average of $1.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 1.30 and a quick ratio of 0.83.
Microvast (NASDAQ:MVST – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 7th. The company reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.02) by $0.01. Microvast had a negative return on equity of 22.10% and a negative net margin of 30.88%. The company had revenue of $113.39 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $92.50 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.04) EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Microvast Holdings, Inc. will post -0.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Microvast
Microvast Company Profile
Microvast Holdings, Inc provides battery technologies for electric vehicles and energy storage solutions. The company offers a range of cell chemistries, such as lithium titanate oxide, lithium iron phosphate, and nickel manganese cobalt version 1 and 2. It also designs, develops, and manufactures battery components, such as cathode, anode, electrolyte, and separator.
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Microvast
- The Top 3 Healthcare Dividend Stocks to Buy and Hold
- D-Wave: Multiple Use Cases Emerge Following Quantum Supremacy
- What is a Secondary Public Offering? What Investors Need to Know
- Amazon Falls Back to a Key Support Line: Here’s How to Play It
- How to buy stock: A step-by-step guide for beginners
- Buffett Trims Equities, But Still Keeps Buying This Stock
Receive News & Ratings for Microvast Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Microvast and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.