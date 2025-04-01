M&G plc (MNG) To Go Ex-Dividend on April 3rd

M&G plc (LON:MNG – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Wednesday, March 19th, Upcoming Dividends.Co.Uk reports. Investors of record on Thursday, April 3rd will be paid a dividend of GBX 23.50 ($0.30) per share on Tuesday, April 8th. This represents a dividend yield of 4.25%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 3rd. This is a 256.1% increase from M&G’s previous dividend of $6.60. The official announcement can be seen at this link.

M&G Trading Up 1.7 %

LON:MNG opened at GBX 201.97 ($2.61) on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of £4.81 billion, a PE ratio of 28.80, a P/E/G ratio of -2.76 and a beta of 1.47. The business’s 50 day moving average is GBX 211.48 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 204.40. The company has a quick ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 0.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 218.70. M&G has a 52 week low of GBX 184 ($2.38) and a 52 week high of GBX 231.10 ($2.99).

M&G (LON:MNG – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 19th. The company reported GBX (15.10) (($0.20)) EPS for the quarter. M&G had a return on equity of 4.31% and a net margin of 1.85%. On average, analysts predict that M&G will post 24.2485207 EPS for the current year.

Separately, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on M&G from GBX 230 ($2.97) to GBX 225 ($2.91) and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, February 24th.

M&G plc is a leading savings and investments business, managing investments for both individuals and for large institutional investors, such as pension funds, around the world.

We have a single corporate identity, M&G plc, and two customer-facing brands: Prudential and M&G Investments. Prudential offers savings and insurance for customers in the UK and Europe and for asset management in South Africa.

