Merck KGaA (OTCMKTS:MKKGY) Hits New 12-Month Low – Here’s Why

Merck KGaA (OTCMKTS:MKKGY – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $27.13 and last traded at $27.23, with a volume of 216038 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $27.42.

Merck KGaA Stock Down 0.7 %

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 1.33 and a quick ratio of 0.91. The firm has a market cap of $17.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.81, a P/E/G ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 0.98. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $29.09 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $30.82.

Merck KGaA (OTCMKTS:MKKGY – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, March 6th. The company reported $0.54 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $5.78 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.40 billion. Merck KGaA had a return on equity of 10.41% and a net margin of 12.89%. As a group, research analysts forecast that Merck KGaA will post 1.87 earnings per share for the current year.

About Merck KGaA

Merck KGaA operates as a science and technology company in Germany. It operates through Life Science, Healthcare, and Electronics segments. The company’s Life Science segment offers tools, chemicals, and equipment for academic labs, biotech, and pharmaceutical manufacturers, as well as industrial sector.

