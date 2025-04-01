Melco Resorts & Entertainment Limited (NASDAQ:MLCO) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Melco Resorts & Entertainment Limited (NASDAQ:MLCO – Get Free Report) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the five research firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price target among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $7.24.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on MLCO shares. Susquehanna reduced their price target on Melco Resorts & Entertainment from $10.00 to $9.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, February 3rd. Citigroup cut shares of Melco Resorts & Entertainment from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $10.00 to $6.00 in a report on Monday, February 10th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised shares of Melco Resorts & Entertainment from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $7.50 to $6.70 in a research report on Monday, March 3rd.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of MLCO. GAMMA Investing LLC increased its holdings in shares of Melco Resorts & Entertainment by 140.7% in the fourth quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 7,533 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 4,403 shares during the last quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC bought a new stake in Melco Resorts & Entertainment in the 4th quarter valued at $58,000. Empirical Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Melco Resorts & Entertainment in the 4th quarter valued at $73,000. Vident Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Melco Resorts & Entertainment during the fourth quarter worth $142,000. Finally, Wealthspire Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Melco Resorts & Entertainment during the fourth quarter worth approximately $145,000. Institutional investors own 39.62% of the company’s stock.

MLCO stock opened at $5.27 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.21 billion, a P/E ratio of -23.95, a P/E/G ratio of 0.63 and a beta of 1.02. Melco Resorts & Entertainment has a fifty-two week low of $4.78 and a fifty-two week high of $8.90. The business has a 50-day moving average of $5.66 and a 200-day moving average of $6.21.

Melco Resorts & Entertainment Limited, through its subsidiaries, develops, owns, and operates casino gaming and entertainment casino resort facilities in Asia. It owns and operates City of Dreams, an integrated casino resort that has 500 gaming tables and 800 gaming machines; approximately 1,400 hotel rooms and suites; a wet stage performance theater with approximately 2,000 seats; approximately 30 restaurants and bars, and 150 retail outlets; and recreation and leisure facilities, including health and fitness clubs, swimming pools, spa and salons, and banquet and meeting facilities.

