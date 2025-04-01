MEG Energy Corp. (OTCMKTS:MEGEF) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

MEG Energy Corp. (OTCMKTS:MEGEF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 10,203,900 shares, a decline of 23.4% from the February 28th total of 13,316,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 355,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 28.7 days.

MEG Energy Stock Performance

MEGEF stock traded up $0.11 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $17.64. 48,063 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 253,214. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $16.43 and its 200-day moving average price is $17.41. MEG Energy has a 52 week low of $13.78 and a 52 week high of $24.59.

MEG Energy Cuts Dividend

The company also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 15th. Investors of record on Friday, March 21st will be given a dividend of $0.0693 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 1.61%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 20th.

About MEG Energy

MEG Energy Corp., an energy company, focuses on sustainable in situ thermal oil production in its Christina Lake Project in the southern Athabasca oil region of Alberta, Canada. The company develops oil recovery projects that utilize steam-assisted gravity drainage extraction methods to improve the recovery of oil, as well as lower carbon emissions.

