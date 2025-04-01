Meeder Asset Management Inc. Takes Position in USANA Health Sciences, Inc. (NYSE:USNA)

Meeder Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of USANA Health Sciences, Inc. (NYSE:USNA – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 3,988 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $143,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. R Squared Ltd bought a new stake in USANA Health Sciences in the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Safe Harbor Fiduciary LLC bought a new stake in shares of USANA Health Sciences in the third quarter worth $30,000. KLP Kapitalforvaltning AS purchased a new stake in USANA Health Sciences during the fourth quarter valued at $83,000. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new position in USANA Health Sciences in the fourth quarter valued at about $132,000. Finally, Amundi boosted its position in USANA Health Sciences by 85.3% in the fourth quarter. Amundi now owns 4,872 shares of the company’s stock worth $170,000 after purchasing an additional 2,243 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 54.25% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

USNA has been the subject of several research reports. StockNews.com lowered shares of USANA Health Sciences from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 14th. Sidoti cut shares of USANA Health Sciences from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 18th. Finally, DA Davidson cut their price objective on shares of USANA Health Sciences from $38.00 to $36.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 27th.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, CEO Jim Brown sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.47, for a total value of $147,350.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 15,716 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $463,150.52. This represents a 24.14 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Joshua Foukas sold 5,732 shares of USANA Health Sciences stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.54, for a total value of $186,519.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 15,920 shares of company stock valued at $500,285. Company insiders own 0.33% of the company’s stock.

USANA Health Sciences Stock Down 2.9 %

USNA stock opened at $26.98 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $31.01 and its 200-day moving average price is $34.98. The stock has a market cap of $510.06 million, a P/E ratio of 9.53, a PEG ratio of 0.93 and a beta of 0.98. USANA Health Sciences, Inc. has a twelve month low of $26.19 and a twelve month high of $49.78.

USANA Health Sciences (NYSE:USNA – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 25th. The company reported $0.64 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $213.61 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $208.82 million. USANA Health Sciences had a net margin of 6.30% and a return on equity of 10.64%. On average, equities research analysts expect that USANA Health Sciences, Inc. will post 2.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

USANA Health Sciences Profile

USANA Health Sciences, Inc develops, manufactures, and sells science-based nutritional, personal care, and skincare products in the Asia Pacific, the Americas, and Europe. The company offers USANA nutritional products that comprise essentials/CellSentials, such as vitamin and mineral supplements that provide a foundation of total body nutrition for various age groups; optimizers consisting of targeted supplements that are designed to meet cardiovascular, skeletal/structural, and digestive health needs; and food that include meal replacement shakes, snack bars, and other related products.

