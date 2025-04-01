Meeder Asset Management Inc. Sells 80,981 Shares of First American Financial Co. (NYSE:FAF)

Meeder Asset Management Inc. decreased its position in shares of First American Financial Co. (NYSE:FAF – Free Report) by 86.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 13,217 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 80,981 shares during the quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in First American Financial were worth $825,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of FAF. UMB Bank n.a. raised its stake in First American Financial by 66.9% during the fourth quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 524 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 210 shares during the last quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp raised its position in shares of First American Financial by 57.6% in the 4th quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 670 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 245 shares in the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its stake in shares of First American Financial by 34.9% in the 4th quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,071 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $67,000 after purchasing an additional 277 shares during the period. Sunbelt Securities Inc. bought a new stake in shares of First American Financial during the 3rd quarter valued at about $75,000. Finally, Parkside Financial Bank & Trust grew its stake in First American Financial by 14.8% during the fourth quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 1,340 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $84,000 after purchasing an additional 173 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.05% of the company’s stock.

Get First American Financial alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other First American Financial news, CFO Mark Edward Seaton sold 12,679 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.28, for a total transaction of $815,006.12. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 195,812 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,586,795.36. This trade represents a 6.08 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Lisa W. Cornehl sold 3,057 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.49, for a total transaction of $200,202.93. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 23,825 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,560,299.25. The trade was a 11.37 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 127,707 shares of company stock valued at $8,136,565. Corporate insiders own 3.70% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have issued reports on FAF. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods boosted their price target on First American Financial from $74.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 18th. Stephens boosted their target price on shares of First American Financial from $73.00 to $78.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 14th.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on First American Financial

First American Financial Stock Performance

Shares of First American Financial stock opened at $65.66 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.77 billion, a PE ratio of 52.53 and a beta of 1.34. First American Financial Co. has a 52 week low of $51.60 and a 52 week high of $70.92. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $63.96 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $64.40.

First American Financial (NYSE:FAF – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 12th. The insurance provider reported $1.35 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.13 by $0.22. First American Financial had a net margin of 2.14% and a return on equity of 9.35%. Research analysts forecast that First American Financial Co. will post 5.35 EPS for the current year.

First American Financial Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 17th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 10th were paid a dividend of $0.54 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 10th. This represents a $2.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.29%. First American Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 172.80%.

First American Financial Company Profile

(Free Report)

First American Financial Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides financial services. It operates through Title Insurance and Services, and Home Warranty segments. The Title Insurance and Services segment issues title insurance policies on residential and commercial property, as well as offers related products and services internationally.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FAF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for First American Financial Co. (NYSE:FAF – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for First American Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First American Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.