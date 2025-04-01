Meeder Asset Management Inc. Sells 13,285 Shares of NRG Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NRG)

Meeder Asset Management Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of NRG Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NRG – Free Report) by 75.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,301 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 13,285 shares during the quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in NRG Energy were worth $388,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of NRG Energy in the 4th quarter worth $32,000. UMB Bank n.a. grew its holdings in NRG Energy by 100.4% during the fourth quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 455 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 228 shares during the period. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC increased its position in NRG Energy by 414.9% in the fourth quarter. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC now owns 484 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 390 shares in the last quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC raised its stake in shares of NRG Energy by 221.0% in the fourth quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 504 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $45,000 after buying an additional 347 shares during the period. Finally, CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC lifted its position in shares of NRG Energy by 64.9% during the 4th quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 521 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $51,000 after buying an additional 205 shares in the last quarter. 97.72% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at NRG Energy

In other NRG Energy news, VP Robert J. Gaudette sold 60,000 shares of NRG Energy stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.41, for a total value of $5,484,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 64,448 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,891,191.68. This trade represents a 48.21 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Bruce Chung sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $97.63, for a total transaction of $1,952,600.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 69,454 shares in the company, valued at $6,780,794.02. This represents a 22.36 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.86% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NRG Energy Stock Up 0.4 %

NRG Energy Increases Dividend

NRG opened at $95.62 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $19.47 billion, a PE ratio of 24.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 1.13. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $101.57 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $95.91. The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.57. NRG Energy, Inc. has a 52 week low of $65.11 and a 52 week high of $117.26.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 18th. Investors of record on Monday, February 3rd were paid a dividend of $0.44 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 3rd. This is a positive change from NRG Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.41. This represents a $1.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.84%. NRG Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 35.92%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have commented on NRG. Guggenheim raised their target price on shares of NRG Energy from $134.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 27th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on shares of NRG Energy from $100.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, March 3rd. StockNews.com downgraded shares of NRG Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, March 8th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on NRG Energy from $86.00 to $99.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 19th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on NRG Energy from $140.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 27th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $123.29.

NRG Energy Company Profile

NRG Energy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy and home services company in the United States and Canada. It operates through Texas; East; West/Services/Other; Vivint Smart Home; and Corporate Activities segments. The company produces and sells electricity generated using coal, oil, solar, and battery storage; natural gas; and a cloud-based home platform, including hardware, software, sales, installation, customer service, technical support, and professional monitoring solutions.

