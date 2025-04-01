Meeder Asset Management Inc. Sells 1,294 Shares of Genesco Inc. (NYSE:GCO)

Meeder Asset Management Inc. lessened its position in shares of Genesco Inc. (NYSE:GCO – Free Report) by 16.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,741 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,294 shares during the quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. owned about 0.06% of Genesco worth $288,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Rhumbline Advisers grew its position in Genesco by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 19,146 shares of the company’s stock worth $818,000 after purchasing an additional 281 shares during the last quarter. Centiva Capital LP grew its stake in Genesco by 4.3% during the 3rd quarter. Centiva Capital LP now owns 8,755 shares of the company’s stock valued at $238,000 after purchasing an additional 357 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Genesco by 8.4% in the third quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 11,108 shares of the company’s stock valued at $313,000 after purchasing an additional 859 shares during the period. Point72 DIFC Ltd raised its stake in shares of Genesco by 1,627.4% in the third quarter. Point72 DIFC Ltd now owns 1,641 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 1,546 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Genesco during the fourth quarter worth about $111,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.51% of the company’s stock.

Separately, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Genesco from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, March 7th.

GCO stock opened at $21.21 on Tuesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $33.44 and its 200 day moving average is $33.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 0.32 and a current ratio of 1.56. Genesco Inc. has a one year low of $20.09 and a one year high of $44.80. The firm has a market cap of $234.06 million, a PE ratio of -8.73 and a beta of 2.41.

Genesco (NYSE:GCO – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, March 7th. The company reported $3.26 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.31 by ($0.05). The business had revenue of $745.95 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $780.43 million. Genesco had a negative net margin of 1.13% and a positive return on equity of 0.56%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.59 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Genesco Inc. will post 0.94 EPS for the current year.

In other Genesco news, Director Gregory A. Sandfort bought 10,974 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 20th. The shares were bought at an average price of $22.92 per share, with a total value of $251,524.08. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 26,754 shares in the company, valued at $613,201.68. This trade represents a 69.54 % increase in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Fund 1 Investments, Llc sold 12,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.73, for a total transaction of $248,760.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 1,097,850 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $22,758,430.50. The trade was a 1.08 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 7.09% of the company’s stock.

Genesco Inc operates as a retailer and wholesaler of footwear, apparel, and accessories in the United States, Puerto Rico, Canada, the United Kingdom, and the Republic of Ireland. The company operates through four segments: Journeys Group, Schuh Group, Johnston & Murphy Group, and Genesco Brands.

