Meeder Asset Management Inc. Has $702,000 Stock Holdings in Vulcan Materials (NYSE:VMC)

Meeder Asset Management Inc. lowered its holdings in shares of Vulcan Materials (NYSE:VMC – Free Report) by 24.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,730 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 883 shares during the period. Meeder Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Vulcan Materials were worth $702,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in VMC. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vulcan Materials in the 3rd quarter valued at $811,000. DAVENPORT & Co LLC increased its stake in Vulcan Materials by 149.4% in the fourth quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 9,393 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $2,416,000 after purchasing an additional 5,627 shares in the last quarter. Smith Group Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Vulcan Materials in the fourth quarter valued at $514,000. Campbell Newman Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Vulcan Materials during the fourth quarter valued at about $15,719,000. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its position in shares of Vulcan Materials by 284.9% during the 3rd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 44,650 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $11,104,000 after purchasing an additional 33,051 shares in the last quarter. 90.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Vulcan Materials stock opened at $233.82 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $30.93 billion, a PE ratio of 34.13, a P/E/G ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 0.80. Vulcan Materials has a 1 year low of $215.08 and a 1 year high of $298.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 1.83 and a quick ratio of 2.02. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $253.19 and a 200-day moving average price of $260.78.

Vulcan Materials ( NYSE:VMC Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 18th. The construction company reported $2.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.76 by $0.41. The business had revenue of $1.85 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.81 billion. Vulcan Materials had a net margin of 12.30% and a return on equity of 12.83%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.46 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Vulcan Materials will post 8.69 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 24th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 10th were issued a dividend of $0.49 per share. This represents a $1.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.84%. This is a positive change from Vulcan Materials’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.46. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 10th. Vulcan Materials’s dividend payout ratio is 28.61%.

Several research analysts have issued reports on VMC shares. Stephens reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $325.00 price target on shares of Vulcan Materials in a report on Thursday, January 2nd. Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on Vulcan Materials in a report on Tuesday, March 4th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $287.00 target price on the stock. Citigroup decreased their price target on shares of Vulcan Materials from $325.00 to $301.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, January 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Vulcan Materials from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $290.00 to $285.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 19th. Finally, Seaport Res Ptn raised shares of Vulcan Materials to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 21st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $302.67.

Vulcan Materials Company, together with its subsidiaries, produces and supplies construction aggregates primarily in the United States. It operates through four segments: Aggregates, Asphalt, Concrete, and Calcium. The company provides crushed stones, sand and gravel, sand, and other aggregates; and related products and services that are applied in construction and maintenance of highways, streets, and other public works, as well as in the construction of housing and commercial, industrial, and other nonresidential facilities.

