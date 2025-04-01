Meeder Asset Management Inc. Has $627,000 Holdings in Healthcare Realty Trust Incorporated (NYSE:HR)

Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Healthcare Realty Trust Incorporated (NYSE:HR – Free Report) by 155.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 36,979 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 22,487 shares during the period. Meeder Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Healthcare Realty Trust were worth $627,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in HR. Blue Trust Inc. increased its position in shares of Healthcare Realty Trust by 130.3% during the 4th quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,635 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 925 shares during the last quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Healthcare Realty Trust by 59.0% in the fourth quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 1,650 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 612 shares during the last quarter. Synergy Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Healthcare Realty Trust during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Jones Financial Companies Lllp increased its stake in shares of Healthcare Realty Trust by 68.7% during the 4th quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 3,067 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 1,249 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in Healthcare Realty Trust in the third quarter valued at approximately $65,000.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

HR has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. StockNews.com cut Healthcare Realty Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 27th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of Healthcare Realty Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $19.00 to $17.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on shares of Healthcare Realty Trust from $17.00 to $16.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 10th. Scotiabank lowered their target price on shares of Healthcare Realty Trust from $18.00 to $17.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 25th. Finally, Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $16.00 price target on shares of Healthcare Realty Trust in a report on Thursday, February 20th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $17.00.

Healthcare Realty Trust Price Performance

NYSE HR opened at $16.92 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $16.67 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $17.20. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.93 billion, a PE ratio of -9.50 and a beta of 0.97. Healthcare Realty Trust Incorporated has a 1 year low of $13.64 and a 1 year high of $18.90.

Healthcare Realty Trust (NYSE:HR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 19th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $309.77 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $303.81 million. Healthcare Realty Trust had a negative return on equity of 11.20% and a negative net margin of 51.60%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 6.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.39 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Healthcare Realty Trust Incorporated will post 1.59 EPS for the current year.

Healthcare Realty Trust Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 19th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 3rd were issued a dividend of $0.31 per share. This represents a $1.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.33%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 3rd. Healthcare Realty Trust’s payout ratio is -69.66%.

Healthcare Realty Trust Company Profile

Healthcare Realty Trust, Inc provides real estate investment services. It owns, leases, manages, acquires, finances, develops, and redevelops income-producing real estate properties associated primarily with the delivery of outpatient healthcare services throughout the United States of America. The company was founded by David R.

