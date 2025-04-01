Meeder Asset Management Inc. Has $410,000 Holdings in Entergy Corporation (NYSE:ETR)

Meeder Asset Management Inc. decreased its stake in Entergy Corporation (NYSE:ETR – Free Report) by 86.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 5,406 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 33,813 shares during the quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Entergy were worth $410,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Fortis Group Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Entergy by 100.0% in the 4th quarter. Fortis Group Advisors LLC now owns 344 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 172 shares in the last quarter. NBT Bank N A NY boosted its position in Entergy by 100.0% in the fourth quarter. NBT Bank N A NY now owns 340 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 170 shares in the last quarter. Legacy Investment Solutions LLC bought a new stake in Entergy during the third quarter worth about $27,000. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Entergy by 100.0% during the fourth quarter. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. now owns 358 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 179 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sandy Spring Bank raised its stake in shares of Entergy by 100.0% in the fourth quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 358 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 179 shares during the last quarter. 88.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Entergy alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

ETR has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on Entergy from $79.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 19th. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH upgraded Entergy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $86.50 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. Scotiabank reduced their price target on shares of Entergy from $165.00 to $82.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. UBS Group increased their price objective on shares of Entergy from $86.00 to $96.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 21st. Finally, Evercore ISI boosted their target price on shares of Entergy from $75.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 19th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $84.75.

Entergy Stock Performance

ETR stock opened at $85.63 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.81. Entergy Corporation has a twelve month low of $50.19 and a twelve month high of $88.38. The business’s fifty day moving average is $83.41 and its 200-day moving average is $76.13. The company has a market cap of $36.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 0.68.

Entergy (NYSE:ETR – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 18th. The utilities provider reported $0.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.63 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $2.74 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.24 billion. Entergy had a return on equity of 10.68% and a net margin of 8.90%. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.26 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Entergy Corporation will post 3.88 EPS for the current year.

Entergy Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 3rd. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 10th were paid a $0.60 dividend. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.80%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 10th. Entergy’s payout ratio is presently 98.77%.

Entergy Company Profile

(Free Report)

Entergy Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the production and retail distribution of electricity in the United States. It generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electric power in portions of Arkansas, Louisiana, Mississippi, and Texas, including the City of New Orleans; and distributes natural gas.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ETR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Entergy Corporation (NYSE:ETR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Entergy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Entergy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.