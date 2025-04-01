May Hill Capital LLC Takes Position in General Motors (NYSE:GM)

May Hill Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of General Motors (NYSE:GM – Free Report) (TSE:GMM.U) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 10,337 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock, valued at approximately $551,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in GM. Golden State Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of General Motors during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Crews Bank & Trust acquired a new position in General Motors during the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Compass Planning Associates Inc acquired a new position in General Motors during the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Whittier Trust Co. boosted its position in General Motors by 551.9% during the fourth quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 502 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 425 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. increased its position in shares of General Motors by 9,960.0% in the fourth quarter. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. now owns 503 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 498 shares in the last quarter. 92.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms recently commented on GM. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $73.00 price objective on shares of General Motors in a research report on Saturday, March 1st. Morgan Stanley raised shares of General Motors from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and upped their price target for the company from $46.00 to $54.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on shares of General Motors from $64.00 to $53.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 27th. UBS Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of General Motors in a research note on Monday, February 3rd. Finally, TD Cowen started coverage on General Motors in a research report on Friday, March 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a $105.00 price target for the company. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, General Motors currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $62.11.

General Motors Trading Up 0.8 %

GM stock opened at $47.06 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38. The company has a market cap of $46.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.65, a PEG ratio of 0.67 and a beta of 1.42. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $48.81 and a 200-day simple moving average of $50.61. General Motors has a 52 week low of $38.96 and a 52 week high of $61.24.

General Motors (NYSE:GM – Get Free Report) (TSE:GMM.U) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 28th. The auto manufacturer reported $1.92 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.75 by $0.17. General Motors had a return on equity of 15.29% and a net margin of 3.21%. On average, equities research analysts expect that General Motors will post 11.44 EPS for the current year.

General Motors Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 20th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 7th were paid a $0.12 dividend. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.02%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 7th. General Motors’s dividend payout ratio is presently 7.80%.

General Motors declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a share buyback plan on Wednesday, February 26th that allows the company to repurchase $6.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the auto manufacturer to repurchase up to 12.5% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are often an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

Insider Buying and Selling at General Motors

In other news, Director Alfred F. Kelly, Jr. acquired 12,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 30th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $50.66 per share, for a total transaction of $607,920.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 13,714 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $694,751.24. This represents a 700.12 % increase in their position. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 0.72% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

General Motors Company Profile

General Motors Company designs, builds, and sells trucks, crossovers, cars, and automobile parts; and provide software-enabled services and subscriptions worldwide. The company operates through GM North America, GM International, Cruise, and GM Financial segments. It markets its vehicles primarily under the Buick, Cadillac, Chevrolet, GMC, Baojun, and Wuling brand names.

