May Hill Capital LLC Takes $409,000 Position in Toyota Motor Co. (NYSE:TM)

May Hill Capital LLC purchased a new position in Toyota Motor Co. (NYSE:TM – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 2,104 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $409,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of TM. Raymond James Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in Toyota Motor in the fourth quarter worth about $26,203,000. Fisher Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Toyota Motor by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 6,892,009 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,341,254,000 after acquiring an additional 129,560 shares in the last quarter. World Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Toyota Motor during the third quarter worth about $14,911,000. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new stake in Toyota Motor during the fourth quarter worth $8,709,000. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its position in Toyota Motor by 373.5% during the third quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 55,599 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,939,000 after buying an additional 43,857 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 1.48% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. CLSA downgraded shares of Toyota Motor from an “outperform” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 5th. StockNews.com raised Toyota Motor from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. Finally, Macquarie upgraded shares of Toyota Motor from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 4th.

NYSE TM opened at $176.76 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 1.21 and a quick ratio of 1.06. Toyota Motor Co. has a one year low of $159.04 and a one year high of $248.47. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $185.76 and a 200 day simple moving average of $181.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $238.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.30, a P/E/G ratio of 0.35 and a beta of 0.63.

Toyota Motor (NYSE:TM – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The company reported $9.98 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.36 by $5.62. Toyota Motor had a net margin of 10.86% and a return on equity of 14.00%. Research analysts expect that Toyota Motor Co. will post 19.76 earnings per share for the current year.

Toyota Motor Corporation designs, manufactures, assembles, and sells passenger vehicles, minivans and commercial vehicles, and related parts and accessories in Japan, North America, Europe, Asia, Central and South America, Oceania, Africa, and the Middle East. It operates in Automotive, Financial Services, and All Other segments.

