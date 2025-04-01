May Hill Capital LLC Purchases Shares of 3,583 The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA)

May Hill Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 3,583 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock, valued at approximately $634,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in BA. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Boeing by 24.4% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 64,442,717 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $11,406,361,000 after acquiring an additional 12,641,715 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Boeing by 29.5% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 15,171,869 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $2,677,170,000 after purchasing an additional 3,452,075 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Boeing during the fourth quarter worth $230,944,000. Amundi increased its holdings in Boeing by 473.6% in the fourth quarter. Amundi now owns 1,565,337 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $268,862,000 after buying an additional 1,292,417 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Burkehill Global Management LP acquired a new stake in Boeing in the fourth quarter valued at $212,400,000. 64.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Boeing Price Performance

Boeing stock opened at $170.66 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $173.97 and a 200-day simple moving average of $164.28. The Boeing Company has a 12 month low of $137.03 and a 12 month high of $196.95. The stock has a market capitalization of $128.01 billion, a PE ratio of -9.32 and a beta of 1.53.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Boeing ( NYSE:BA Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 28th. The aircraft producer reported ($5.90) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.60) by ($4.30). During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.47) EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that The Boeing Company will post -2.58 EPS for the current year.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on BA shares. Susquehanna increased their price objective on Boeing from $200.00 to $205.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 29th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $200.00 price target on shares of Boeing in a research note on Wednesday, January 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on shares of Boeing from $184.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 2nd. Citigroup increased their target price on shares of Boeing from $207.00 to $210.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 10th. Finally, Melius raised shares of Boeing from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 24th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $195.68.

Insider Activity at Boeing

In other Boeing news, EVP Uma M. Amuluru sold 3,159 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $180.69, for a total value of $570,799.71. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 19,213 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,471,596.97. This represents a 14.12 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 0.09% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Boeing Company Profile

The Boeing Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, sells, services, and supports commercial jetliners, military aircraft, satellites, missile defense, human space flight and launch systems, and services worldwide. The company operates through Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space & Security; and Global Services segments.

