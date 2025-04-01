May Hill Capital LLC Purchases Shares of 29,412 Vornado Realty Trust (NYSE:VNO)

May Hill Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vornado Realty Trust (NYSE:VNO – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 29,412 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $1,236,000.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Vornado Realty Trust in the 4th quarter valued at about $729,073,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in Vornado Realty Trust by 126.8% in the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 6,396,551 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $268,912,000 after acquiring an additional 3,575,593 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in Vornado Realty Trust by 232.8% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,529,069 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $139,045,000 after acquiring an additional 2,468,652 shares during the last quarter. Bamco Inc. NY acquired a new position in Vornado Realty Trust during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $75,347,000. Finally, UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC increased its position in shares of Vornado Realty Trust by 381.6% in the 3rd quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC now owns 1,205,383 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $47,492,000 after purchasing an additional 955,071 shares during the last quarter. 90.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of VNO opened at $37.07 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.98, a quick ratio of 4.59 and a current ratio of 4.59. Vornado Realty Trust has a fifty-two week low of $22.42 and a fifty-two week high of $46.63. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $40.21 and a 200-day simple moving average of $41.08. The company has a market capitalization of $7.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 926.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 9.69 and a beta of 1.60.

Vornado Realty Trust ( NYSE:VNO Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 10th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.61 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.05) by $0.66. Vornado Realty Trust had a return on equity of 1.60% and a net margin of 3.94%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Vornado Realty Trust will post 2.31 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of brokerages recently commented on VNO. Compass Point boosted their target price on shares of Vornado Realty Trust from $40.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 12th. Mizuho upgraded Vornado Realty Trust from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $38.00 to $48.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. Barclays boosted their target price on Vornado Realty Trust from $31.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, March 14th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Vornado Realty Trust from $26.00 to $28.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, March 14th. Finally, Truist Financial boosted their price objective on shares of Vornado Realty Trust from $31.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 4th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $38.55.

Vornado Realty Trust is a fully – integrated equity real estate investment trust.

