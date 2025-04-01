May Hill Capital LLC Makes New Investment in iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM)

May Hill Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm purchased 8,858 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $1,957,000. iShares Russell 2000 ETF makes up 0.8% of May Hill Capital LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 26th largest position.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of IWM. Legacy Investment Solutions LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF during the third quarter valued at $25,000. Field & Main Bank bought a new position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. Atala Financial Inc purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. Insight Inv LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Finally, Financial Management Professionals Inc. acquired a new stake in iShares Russell 2000 ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $32,000.

Get iShares Russell 2000 ETF alerts:

iShares Russell 2000 ETF Price Performance

Shares of IWM opened at $199.49 on Tuesday. iShares Russell 2000 ETF has a fifty-two week low of $191.34 and a fifty-two week high of $244.98. The business’s 50-day moving average is $215.98 and its 200-day moving average is $222.57. The company has a market capitalization of $64.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.20 and a beta of 1.19.

About iShares Russell 2000 ETF

iShares Russell 2000 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 2,000 smallest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IWM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Russell 2000 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Russell 2000 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.