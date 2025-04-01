May Hill Capital LLC Invests $5.21 Million in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG)

May Hill Capital LLC bought a new stake in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm bought 53,740 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,207,000. iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF comprises 2.0% of May Hill Capital LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 10th biggest holding.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Fiduciary Trust Co bought a new stake in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $246,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its stake in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 9.6% in the third quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 168,682 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,082,000 after acquiring an additional 14,719 shares during the last quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC bought a new position in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF during the third quarter worth $506,000. Paloma Partners Management Co acquired a new position in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $1,377,000. Finally, Benjamin Edwards Inc. boosted its holdings in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 1,294.3% in the 3rd quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 96,223 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,744,000 after purchasing an additional 89,322 shares during the period. 83.63% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA AGG opened at $98.92 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $98.04 and its two-hundred day moving average is $98.39. iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $94.85 and a 52-week high of $102.04. The firm has a market capitalization of $125.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 126.17 and a beta of 0.24.

iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF Company Profile

IShares are index funds that are bought and sold like common stocks on national securities exchanges as well as certain foreign exchanges. iShares are attractive because of their relatively low cost, tax efficiency and trading flexibility. Investors can purchase and sell shares through any brokerage firm, financial advisor, or online broker, and hold the funds in any type of brokerage account.

