May Hill Capital LLC Invests $377,000 in SAP SE (NYSE:SAP)

May Hill Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of SAP SE (NYSE:SAP – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 1,530 shares of the software maker’s stock, valued at approximately $377,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. WCM Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SAP in the 4th quarter worth $290,023,000. TD Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in SAP by 125.0% during the fourth quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,602,548 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $394,563,000 after purchasing an additional 890,157 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in SAP by 145.5% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,346,506 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $331,523,000 after buying an additional 798,037 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP bought a new position in shares of SAP in the fourth quarter worth about $163,630,000. Finally, Raymond James Financial Inc. bought a new position in shares of SAP in the fourth quarter worth about $150,668,000.

Several research firms recently issued reports on SAP. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on shares of SAP from $265.00 to $307.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 29th. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of SAP from $283.00 to $286.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. Kepler Capital Markets upgraded shares of SAP from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 15th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $38.00 price target on shares of SAP in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. Finally, TD Cowen raised SAP from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $240.00 to $305.00 in a research note on Friday, January 17th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $248.83.

Shares of SAP stock opened at $268.92 on Tuesday. SAP SE has a twelve month low of $175.08 and a twelve month high of $293.70. The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $277.18 and a 200-day moving average price of $252.30. The firm has a market cap of $330.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 93.70, a PEG ratio of 4.71 and a beta of 1.25.

SAP (NYSE:SAP – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 28th. The software maker reported $1.49 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.51 by ($0.02). SAP had a net margin of 9.17% and a return on equity of 12.18%. Equities research analysts anticipate that SAP SE will post 6.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

SAP SE, together with its subsidiaries, provides applications, technology, and services worldwide. It offers SAP S/4HANA that provides software capabilities for finance, risk and project management, procurement, manufacturing, supply chain and asset management, and research and development; SAP SuccessFactors solutions for human resources, including HR and payroll, talent and employee experience management, and people and workforce analytics; and spend management solutions that covers direct and indirect spend, travel and expense, and external workforce management.

