May Hill Capital LLC Invests $1.05 Million in Alexander’s, Inc. (NYSE:ALX)

May Hill Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Alexander’s, Inc. (NYSE:ALX – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 5,242 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $1,049,000. May Hill Capital LLC owned 0.10% of Alexander’s as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. AlphaQuest LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Alexander’s in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $154,000. Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its position in shares of Alexander’s by 5.6% during the 3rd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 976 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $225,000 after purchasing an additional 52 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Alexander’s by 11.5% during the 3rd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,112 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $270,000 after purchasing an additional 115 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC increased its holdings in shares of Alexander’s by 29.1% in the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 1,148 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $230,000 after purchasing an additional 259 shares in the last quarter. Finally, EntryPoint Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Alexander’s in the fourth quarter valued at about $274,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 31.99% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ALX opened at $209.57 on Tuesday. Alexander’s, Inc. has a twelve month low of $184.76 and a twelve month high of $251.63. The company has a current ratio of 13.18, a quick ratio of 13.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.59. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.77 and a beta of 0.83. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $205.08 and its two-hundred day moving average is $214.33.

Alexander’s ( NYSE:ALX Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 10th. The real estate investment trust reported $4.06 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.71 by $0.35. Alexander’s had a return on equity of 21.45% and a net margin of 19.19%. On average, research analysts predict that Alexander’s, Inc. will post 11.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 28th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 18th were paid a $4.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 18th. This represents a $18.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.59%. Alexander’s’s payout ratio is 212.77%.

Alexander’s, Inc (NYSE: ALX) is a real estate investment trust (REIT), incorporated in Delaware, engaged in leasing, managing, developing and redeveloping its properties. All references to we, us, our, Company and Alexander’s refer to Alexander’s, Inc and its consolidated subsidiaries. We are managed by, and our properties are leased and developed by, Vornado Realty Trust (Vornado) (NYSE: VNO).

