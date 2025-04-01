Marker Therapeutics (NASDAQ:MRKR) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results

Marker Therapeutics (NASDAQ:MRKR – Get Free Report) announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday. The company reported ($0.42) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.28) by ($0.14), Zacks reports. The company had revenue of $1.22 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.25 million. Marker Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 179.74% and a negative return on equity of 89.63%.

Marker Therapeutics Stock Down 7.3 %

Shares of MRKR stock traded down $0.09 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $1.14. The company had a trading volume of 119,212 shares, compared to its average volume of 58,826. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $1.60 and its two-hundred day moving average is $2.72. Marker Therapeutics has a 52 week low of $1.10 and a 52 week high of $5.99.

Get Marker Therapeutics alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have weighed in on MRKR. Brookline Capital Management raised Marker Therapeutics to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 10th. WBB Securities reiterated a “strong-buy” rating and issued a $12.50 target price on shares of Marker Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group assumed coverage on shares of Marker Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday, March 5th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $8.00 price target for the company.

About Marker Therapeutics

(Get Free Report)

Marker Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage immuno-oncology company, engages in the development and commercialization of novel T cell-based immunotherapies for the treatment of hematological malignancies and solid tumor indications. Its multi tumor associated antigen-specific T cell technology is based on the manufacture of non-engineered tumor-specific T cells that recognize multiple tumor-associated antigens.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Marker Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Marker Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.