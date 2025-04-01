Macy’s (NYSE:M) Updates Q1 Earnings Guidance

Macy’s (NYSE:M – Get Free Report) updated its first quarter earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $0.12-$0.15 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $0.14. The company issued revenue guidance of $4.4-4.5 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $4.40 billion.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on M shares. Benchmark raised Macy’s to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 3rd. Telsey Advisory Group set a $15.00 price objective on shares of Macy’s in a research report on Friday, March 7th. UBS Group decreased their target price on shares of Macy’s from $9.00 to $8.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 7th. Cowen reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Macy’s in a report on Friday, March 7th. Finally, Citigroup decreased their price objective on shares of Macy’s from $16.00 to $14.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $15.30.

Shares of NYSE:M opened at $12.94 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 0.17 and a current ratio of 1.26. Macy’s has a 52 week low of $12.48 and a 52 week high of $20.70. The firm has a market cap of $3.59 billion, a PE ratio of 21.79 and a beta of 2.07. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $14.36 and its 200-day moving average is $15.26.

Macy’s (NYSE:M – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 6th. The company reported $1.80 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.55 by $0.25. The company had revenue of $7.77 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.76 billion. Macy’s had a return on equity of 21.99% and a net margin of 0.73%. Sell-side analysts predict that Macy’s will post 2.39 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 14th will be issued a dividend of $0.1824 per share. This is an increase from Macy’s’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.17. This represents a $0.73 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.64%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 14th. Macy’s’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 35.44%.

In related news, CEO Antony Spring sold 3,124 shares of Macy’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.74, for a total value of $42,923.76. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 272,680 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,746,623.20. This trade represents a 1.13 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Tracy M. Preston sold 2,780 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.68, for a total transaction of $35,250.40. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 4,723 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $59,887.64. This trade represents a 37.05 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 41,751 shares of company stock valued at $537,790 in the last ninety days. 2.77% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Macy’s, Inc engages in the retail of apparel, accessories, cosmetics, home furnishings, and other consumer goods. The firm’s brands include Macy’s, Bloomingdale’s, and Bluemercury. It offers men’s, women’s, and children’s apparel, women’s accessories, intimate apparel, shoes, cosmetics, fragrances, as well as home and miscellaneous products.

