LSL Property Services plc (LON:LSL) Insider Adam Castleton Acquires 14,195 Shares

LSL Property Services plc (LON:LSL – Get Free Report) insider Adam Castleton acquired 14,195 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 1st. The stock was purchased at an average price of GBX 272 ($3.51) per share, with a total value of £38,610.40 ($49,884.24).

Adam Castleton also recently made the following trade(s):

Get LSL Property Services alerts:

On Thursday, January 30th, Adam Castleton purchased 8,725 shares of LSL Property Services stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of GBX 295 ($3.81) per share, for a total transaction of £25,738.75 ($33,254.20).

On Monday, January 6th, Adam Castleton bought 53 shares of LSL Property Services stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of GBX 284 ($3.67) per share, with a total value of £150.52 ($194.47).

LSL Property Services Stock Performance

Shares of LON:LSL traded down GBX 3 ($0.04) during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching GBX 268 ($3.46). The company had a trading volume of 60,271 shares, compared to its average volume of 76,259. The stock has a market cap of £275.77 million, a P/E ratio of 25.90, a P/E/G ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 1.09. The company’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 277.93 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 286.87. The company has a current ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 62.42. LSL Property Services plc has a 52-week low of GBX 252 ($3.26) and a 52-week high of GBX 355 ($4.59).

LSL Property Services Increases Dividend

LSL Property Services ( LON:LSL Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, March 26th. The company reported GBX 21.10 ($0.27) earnings per share for the quarter. LSL Property Services had a net margin of 6.74% and a return on equity of 13.68%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that LSL Property Services plc will post 24.137931 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 27th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 8th will be issued a dividend of GBX 7.40 ($0.10) per share. This represents a yield of 2.79%. This is a positive change from LSL Property Services’s previous dividend of $4.00. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 8th. LSL Property Services’s dividend payout ratio is 106.30%.

About LSL Property Services

(Get Free Report)

LSL Property Services plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of business-to-business services to mortgage intermediaries and estate agency franchisees, and valuation services to lenders in the United Kingdom. The company operates through three segments: Financial Services, Surveying & Valuation, and Estate Agency Franchising.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for LSL Property Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for LSL Property Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.