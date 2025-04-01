Lowland (LON:LWI) Announces GBX 1.63 Dividend

Lowland (LON:LWI – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Wednesday, March 26th, DividendData.Co.Uk reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 3rd will be paid a dividend of GBX 1.63 ($0.02) per share on Wednesday, April 30th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.24%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 3rd. The official announcement can be seen at this link.
Lowland Price Performance
LON LWI opened at GBX 130.50 ($1.69) on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of £332.85 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.12 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 131.20 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 127.84. Lowland has a 52-week low of GBX 116.25 ($1.50) and a 52-week high of GBX 135 ($1.74).
