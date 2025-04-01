Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW) Shares Sold by Cannon Advisors Inc.

Cannon Advisors Inc. trimmed its position in Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW – Free Report) by 10.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 8,078 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after selling 896 shares during the quarter. Lowe’s Companies makes up 1.7% of Cannon Advisors Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 21st largest position. Cannon Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Lowe’s Companies were worth $1,994,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of LOW. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in Lowe’s Companies by 1.9% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 25,013,655 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $6,774,948,000 after buying an additional 460,851 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 2.1% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 11,979,337 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $2,952,341,000 after acquiring an additional 245,876 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies during the 4th quarter worth about $1,842,954,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in Lowe’s Companies by 10.2% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 4,186,720 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $1,033,283,000 after purchasing an additional 385,994 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in Lowe’s Companies by 2.7% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,459,064 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $853,697,000 after purchasing an additional 90,012 shares during the last quarter. 74.06% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages recently commented on LOW. Wedbush reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $250.00 price target on shares of Lowe’s Companies in a research note on Thursday, December 12th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on Lowe’s Companies from $265.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 11th. Bank of America decreased their target price on Lowe’s Companies from $305.00 to $290.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 27th. Piper Sandler cut their price target on Lowe’s Companies from $296.00 to $269.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 24th. Finally, Evercore ISI raised their target price on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $270.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Lowe’s Companies presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $279.71.

Lowe’s Companies Stock Up 2.2 %

Lowe’s Companies stock opened at $233.38 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $130.62 billion, a PE ratio of 19.46, a P/E/G ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 1.12. Lowe’s Companies, Inc. has a 52 week low of $211.80 and a 52 week high of $287.01. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $245.01 and its 200 day simple moving average is $257.24.

Lowe’s Companies (NYSE:LOW – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 26th. The home improvement retailer reported $1.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.83 by $0.10. Lowe’s Companies had a net margin of 8.19% and a negative return on equity of 47.55%. The company had revenue of $18.55 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.29 billion. On average, research analysts expect that Lowe’s Companies, Inc. will post 11.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Lowe’s Companies Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 7th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 23rd will be issued a $1.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 23rd. This represents a $4.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.97%. Lowe’s Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 37.67%.

About Lowe’s Companies

Lowe’s Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States. The company offers a line of products for construction, maintenance, repair, remodeling, and decorating. It also provides home improvement products, such as appliances, seasonal and outdoor living, lawn and garden, lumber, kitchens and bath, tools, paint, millwork, hardware, flooring, rough plumbing, building materials, décor, and electrical.

