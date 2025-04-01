Louisiana-Pacific Co. (NYSE:LPX) Receives $111.50 Consensus Target Price from Brokerages

Louisiana-Pacific Co. (NYSE:LPX – Get Free Report) has earned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the nine brokerages that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have given a hold recommendation and three have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $111.50.

Several research firms recently weighed in on LPX. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on Louisiana-Pacific from $105.00 to $108.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 20th. TD Securities reduced their target price on shares of Louisiana-Pacific from $123.00 to $117.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 20th. DA Davidson lowered their price target on shares of Louisiana-Pacific from $125.00 to $123.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 20th. Loop Capital cut their price objective on shares of Louisiana-Pacific from $117.00 to $110.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Monday, February 24th. Finally, Truist Financial raised their target price on shares of Louisiana-Pacific from $117.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 6th.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of LPX. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Louisiana-Pacific by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,087,989 shares of the building manufacturing company’s stock valued at $733,961,000 after buying an additional 132,891 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its stake in shares of Louisiana-Pacific by 17.1% in the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,708,649 shares of the building manufacturing company’s stock valued at $384,031,000 after purchasing an additional 540,703 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of Louisiana-Pacific by 10.8% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,154,561 shares of the building manufacturing company’s stock valued at $231,529,000 after purchasing an additional 210,113 shares during the last quarter. 59 North Capital Management LP increased its position in Louisiana-Pacific by 13.4% during the 4th quarter. 59 North Capital Management LP now owns 1,982,826 shares of the building manufacturing company’s stock worth $205,322,000 after purchasing an additional 235,069 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Eminence Capital LP lifted its stake in Louisiana-Pacific by 7.7% in the 4th quarter. Eminence Capital LP now owns 1,445,106 shares of the building manufacturing company’s stock valued at $149,641,000 after purchasing an additional 102,897 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 94.73% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:LPX opened at $92.05 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $6.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.65, a P/E/G ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 2.02. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $103.50 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $106.57. Louisiana-Pacific has a one year low of $71.39 and a one year high of $122.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 2.86 and a quick ratio of 1.69.

Louisiana-Pacific (NYSE:LPX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 19th. The building manufacturing company reported $1.03 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.24. Louisiana-Pacific had a net margin of 14.31% and a return on equity of 25.35%. The firm had revenue of $681.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $666.75 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.71 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Louisiana-Pacific will post 5.27 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 13th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 27th were paid a dividend of $0.28 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 27th. This is a boost from Louisiana-Pacific’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.26. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.22%. Louisiana-Pacific’s dividend payout ratio is presently 19.05%.

Louisiana-Pacific Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides building solutions primarily for use in new home construction, repair and remodeling, and outdoor structure markets. It operates through Siding, Oriented Strand Board, LP South America, and Other segments. The Siding segment offers LP SmartSide trim and siding products, LP SmartSide ExpertFinish trim and siding products, LP BuilderSeries lap siding products, and LP Outdoor Building Solutions; and engineered wood siding, trim, soffit, and fascia products.

