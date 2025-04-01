Loomis Sayles & Co. L P Takes $43,000 Position in Sportradar Group AG (NASDAQ:SRAD)

Loomis Sayles & Co. L P bought a new position in shares of Sportradar Group AG (NASDAQ:SRAD – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 2,485 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $43,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Janus Henderson Group PLC boosted its position in shares of Sportradar Group by 14.9% in the third quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 3,582,528 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,384,000 after acquiring an additional 463,441 shares during the last quarter. Portolan Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Sportradar Group during the 3rd quarter valued at $12,061,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund purchased a new stake in shares of Sportradar Group during the 4th quarter valued at $12,887,000. Cambiar Investors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Sportradar Group during the 4th quarter worth $10,837,000. Finally, Wilson Asset Management International PTY Ltd. raised its position in shares of Sportradar Group by 62.7% in the 4th quarter. Wilson Asset Management International PTY Ltd. now owns 436,051 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,561,000 after buying an additional 168,033 shares during the period.

Sportradar Group Price Performance

Shares of SRAD opened at $21.62 on Tuesday. Sportradar Group AG has a 52 week low of $9.17 and a 52 week high of $23.49. The company has a current ratio of 1.53, a quick ratio of 1.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The firm has a market cap of $24.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 108.11, a PEG ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 2.19. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $21.33 and a 200-day moving average of $17.44.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Sportradar Group ( NASDAQ:SRAD Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 19th. The company reported $0.00 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04 by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $307.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $294.60 million. Sportradar Group had a return on equity of 6.69% and a net margin of 5.61%. As a group, analysts forecast that Sportradar Group AG will post 0.15 EPS for the current year.

Several brokerages have commented on SRAD. JMP Securities restated a “market outperform” rating and set a $19.00 price target on shares of Sportradar Group in a research note on Monday, January 27th. Needham & Company LLC raised their price target on shares of Sportradar Group from $18.00 to $27.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 20th. Benchmark boosted their price objective on shares of Sportradar Group from $24.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 20th. Canaccord Genuity Group raised their target price on shares of Sportradar Group from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 20th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on shares of Sportradar Group from $23.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Sportradar Group has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $24.67.

Sportradar Group Profile

Sportradar Group AG, together with its subsidiaries, provides sports data services for the sports betting and media industries in the United Kingdom, the United States, Malta, Switzerland, and internationally. Its sports data services to the bookmaking under the Betradar brand name, and to the international media industry under the Sportradar Media Services brand name.

